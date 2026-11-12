Rockets Host Jazz in NBA Cup Group Stage Matchup

The Houston Rockets host the Utah Jazz on Friday at 8:30 p.m. EST in an NBA Cup group stage game.

Houston is 9-3 and ranks third in the Western Conference. Utah is 1-11 and holds the 15th spot in the Western Conference.

Rockets center Alperen Sengun averages 21.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists this season. Jazz guard Keyonte George averages 20.4 points and 6.5 assists.

Houston shoots 47.8% from the field — 2.8 percentage points higher than Utah allows opponents (45.0%). Utah shoots 43.3% from the field — 2.0 percentage points below Houston’s defensive field-goal percentage allowed (45.3%).

Over their past 10 games, the Rockets are 7-3, scoring 114.3 points per game and allowing 105.8. The Jazz have lost all 10, scoring 105.6 points per game and allowing 117.5.

Rockets forward Clint Capela is day to day with an ankle injury. Forward Steven Adams is out with a calf injury. Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is out with a wrist injury. Center Jusuf Nurkic is out with a foot injury. Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is out with a knee injury.

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