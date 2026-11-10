Bellarmine Takes on Bowling Tuesday at Stroh Center

The Bellarmine Knights take on the Bowling Green Falcons at Stroh Center on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Knights are 1-2. Bellarmine lost to Miami (OH) RedHawks 92-37 on Sunday, Nov. 8 on the road. The Knights average 65.7 points per game and allow 86.7. Hana Abdel Aal averages 10.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, and Savannah Rowland averages 2.3 assists per game.

The Green Falcons are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. Bowling beat Cleveland State Vikings 77-73 on Thursday, Nov. 5 at home. The Green Falcons average 79.5 points per game and allow 66.0. Carol Silva averages 22.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, and Lauren Gerken averages 3.5 assists per game.

The Knights sit first in the Atlantic Sun. Bellarmine is 1-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Green Falcons are first in the MAC. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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