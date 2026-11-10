Montana Takes on Kansas State Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum

The Montana Lady Griz visit the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Bramlage Coliseum, with tipoff at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Lady Griz are 1-1. Montana lost to BYU Cougars 97-53 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Lady Griz average 72.0 points per game and allow 71.0. Paige Lofing averages 14.5 points per game, and Avery Waddington averages 3.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Kansas State beat UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 68-39 on Sunday, Nov. 8 at home. The Wildcats average 63.3 points per game and allow 42.3. Tzoana Tampakou averages 11.7 points per game, and Gina Garcia averages 5.0 assists per game. Shaila Nde averages 8.7 rebounds per game.

The Lady Griz sit first in the Big Sky. Montana is 1-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Wildcats sit first in the Big 12. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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