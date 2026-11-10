Cleveland State Takes on Drake Tuesday at Knapp Center

The Cleveland State Vikings visit the Drake Bulldogs on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Knapp Center, with tipoff at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Vikings are 1-1. Cleveland State lost to Bowling Green Falcons 77-73 on Thursday, Nov. 5 on the road. The Vikings average 67.5 points per game and allow 69.0. Macie Taylor averages 18.0 points and 3.5 assists per game, and Alexa Hocevar averages 10.5 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-1. Drake lost to Kansas Jayhawks 74-49 on Friday, Nov. 6 on the road. The Bulldogs average 62.5 points per game and allow 64.0. Quinn Vice averages 12.0 points per game, and Mylea Monahan averages 3.0 assists per game. Mya Crawford averages 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Vikings sit first in the Horizon. The Bulldogs sit first in the MVC. Drake is 1-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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