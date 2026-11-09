Stonehill Takes on Columbia Monday at Levien Gymnasium

The Stonehill Skyhawks visit the Columbia Lions on Monday, Nov. 9, at Levien Gymnasium, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Skyhawks are 1-1. Stonehill lost to Fordham Rams 83-63 on Thursday, Nov. 5 on the road. The Skyhawks average 73.5 points per game and allow 69.5. Jack Medalie averages 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, and Eli Greenberg averages 3.5 assists per game.

The Lions are 1-1. Columbia beat SUNY Old Westbury Panthers 120-58 on Thursday, Nov. 5 at home. The Lions average 95.5 points per game and allow 71.0. Josh Pratt averages 14.0 points per game, and Hampton Sanders averages 6.0 assists per game. Connor Igoe averages 7.5 rebounds per game.

The Skyhawks sit first in the NEC. Stonehill is 1-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Lions sit first in the Ivy. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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