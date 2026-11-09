Santa Clara Broncos at Long Beach State Beach: Monday Preview

The Santa Clara Broncos visit the Long Beach State Beach on Monday, Nov. 9, at LBS Financial Credit Union Pyramid, with tipoff at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Broncos are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. Santa Clara beat Utah Valley Wolverines 64-62 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Broncos average 74.0 points per game and allow 56.0. Sophie Glancey averages 17.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, and Aniya Hooker averages 4.0 assists per game.

The Beach are 0-1. Long Beach State lost to California Golden Bears 100-46 on Thursday, Nov. 5 on the road. The Beach average 46.0 points per game and allow 100.0. Noemi Arvai averages 9.0 points per game, and Ashanti Dias averages 4.0 assists per game. Rosie Akot averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Broncos sit first in the WCC. The Beach are first in the Big West. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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