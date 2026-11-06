Predators Beat Avalanche 3-2

The Nashville Predators edged the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in overtime on Thursday night at Ball Arena, and Justus Annunen made 30 saves.

Ross Colton scored at 4:01 in the first period, set up by Ryan O'Reilly. Jaden Schwartz scored at 9:11 in the first period, set up by Martin Necas and Brock Nelson. Vitali Pinchuk scored at 14:34 in the first period, set up by Reid Schaefer.

Parker Kelly scored at 5:08 in the second period, set up by Logan O'Connor and Noah Juulsen.

Colorado outshot Nashville 32-25. Justus Annunen stopped 30 of 32 shots for Nashville and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 22 of 25 shots for Colorado.

The Predators improved to 7-4-5. The Avalanche fell to 9-6-2. The crowd was 18,085.

The Predators sit eighth in the Western Conference and have won three straight. The Avalanche are sixth in the Western Conference and have lost two straight. The Predators lead the season series 2-0. Nashville won the first meeting 6-2 on Oct. 25.

The Predators next host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Avalanche are back in action when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

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