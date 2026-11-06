North Alabama Lions Beat Union University 76-66 Behind Evbagharu’s 18

North Alabama Lions defeated Union University Bulldogs 76–66 on Thursday in men’s college basketball.

Michael Evbagharu led the Lions with 18 points and three steals. He helped North Alabama improve to 2–0 on the season.

Caden Harris added 15 points, five rebounds and three steals while shooting 7 of 14 from the field and 1 of 5 from 3-point range. Damarien Yates scored 11 points, making all six of his free throws.

Emerson Juhasz led Union with 14 points and six rebounds. John-Paul Ricks contributed 13 points and three steals. Jamarcus Powell had 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks.

According to The Associated Press, North Alabama visits Oklahoma on Monday in its next matchup.

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