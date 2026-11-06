Western Kentucky Tops Kentucky Wesleyan 82–48 Behind Moore’s 26

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers men's basketball guard Teagan Moore scored 26 points and recorded five steals in an 82–48 victory over the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers on Thursday.

Moore led all scorers. Emondrek Erkins-Ford added 11 points and six rebounds for the Hilltoppers (2–0). Guard Gabe Weis shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, and made 3 of 4 free throws to finish with 11 points.

For Kentucky Wesleyan College, Terrence Burri and Logan McIntire each scored nine points. Ke'Andre Jones contributed seven points and two steals.

According to The Associated Press, the Hilltoppers host no further games before traveling to face Tennessee Tech on Sunday.

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