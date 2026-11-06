Suns Beat Magic 117-104 as Booker Scores 30

Devin Booker scored 30 points and finished with 8 assists, and the Phoenix Suns topped the Orlando Magic 117-104 on Thursday night at Mortgage Matchup Center.

The Suns outscored the Magic 33-22 in the third quarter and led by as many as 30 points. The game had 5 lead changes and 2 ties. Phoenix put together a 9-0 run in the third quarter.

Dillon Brooks scored 24 points, and Miles Bridges had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Suns.

Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 27 points and 13 rebounds, a double-double. Tristan da Silva added 18.

Phoenix shot 52% from the field and made 17 of 34 3-pointers. The Magic committed 25 turnovers to Phoenix's 15.

The Suns moved to 1-5. The Magic dropped to 2-6. The crowd was 17,071.

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