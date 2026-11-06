Red Raiders Beat Wildcats 76-58 as Gibbs-Lawhorn Scores 25

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 25 points, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 76-58 on Thursday night at United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech won the first half 37-24 and led by as many as 18 points. Texas Tech put together a 10-0 run in the first half.

Cruz Davis scored 15 points, and Josiah Moseley had 12 points and 9 rebounds off the bench for the Red Raiders.

Connor Teasley led Bethune-Cookman with 11 points. Vuk Boskovic added 10.

Texas Tech shot 42% from the field, made 9 of 30 3-pointers and outrebounded the Wildcats 41-34. The Wildcats committed 18 turnovers to Texas Tech's 11.

The Red Raiders moved to 2-0. The Wildcats fell to 0-2.

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