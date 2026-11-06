Cougars Beat Pilots 74-64 as Hamlin Scores 15

Olivia Hamlin had 15 points as the BYU Cougars topped the Portland Pilots 74-64 on Thursday night at Marriott Center.

The Cougars outscored the Pilots 33-10 in the third quarter and led by as many as 20 points. BYU came back after trailing by as many as 9 points. BYU put together a 16-0 run in the third quarter.

Prasayus Notoa had 13 points and 8 rebounds off the bench, and Sydney Benally had 13 points off the bench for the Cougars.

Sara Mangan led Portland with 18 points. Rhyan Mogel added 15.

BYU shot 37% from the field, made 7 of 32 3-pointers and outrebounded the Pilots 52-36.

The Cougars improved to 2-0. The Pilots dropped to 1-1.

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