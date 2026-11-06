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Basketball
Aggies Beat Oaks 65-52 as Abosi Scores 18
By Ball Exclusives Staff,8 days ago
Veniamin Abosi had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the UC Davis Aggies beat the Menlo Oaks 65-52 on Thursday night at University Credit Union Center.
The Aggies outscored the Oaks 39-28 in the second half and led by as many as 13 points. The game had 9 lead changes and 8 ties. UC Davis put together a 9-0 run in the second half.
Omer Suljanovic had 8 points and 10 rebounds, and Jalen Stokes had 8 points for the Aggies.
Quentin Thompson led Menlo with 21 points. James Porter III scored 9.
UC Davis shot 37% from the field, made 4 of 21 3-pointers and outrebounded the Oaks 49-39.
The Aggies moved to 1-1.
The post Aggies Beat Oaks 65-52 as Abosi Scores 18 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.