Aggies Beat Oaks 65-52 as Abosi Scores 18

Veniamin Abosi had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the UC Davis Aggies beat the Menlo Oaks 65-52 on Thursday night at University Credit Union Center.

The Aggies outscored the Oaks 39-28 in the second half and led by as many as 13 points. The game had 9 lead changes and 8 ties. UC Davis put together a 9-0 run in the second half.

Omer Suljanovic had 8 points and 10 rebounds, and Jalen Stokes had 8 points for the Aggies.

Quentin Thompson led Menlo with 21 points. James Porter III scored 9.

UC Davis shot 37% from the field, made 4 of 21 3-pointers and outrebounded the Oaks 49-39.

The Aggies moved to 1-1.

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