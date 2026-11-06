Utes Beat Tigers 67-57 as Chatman Scores 15

Taison Chatman had 15 points as the Utah Utes beat the Towson Tigers 67-57 on Thursday night at Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Utah won the first half 27-19 and led by as many as 15 points. Utah put together a 8-0 run in the first half.

Alec Anigbata chipped in 13 points, and TJ Burch had 9 points for the Utes.

Jaquan Womack led Towson with 13 points. Ben Roseborough added 13.

Utah shot 45% from the field, made 8 of 23 3-pointers and outrebounded the Tigers 35-30.

The Utes moved to 2-0. The Tigers fell to 0-2. The crowd was 6,516.

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