Albany Great Danes Beat Manhattan Jaspers 72–68

The University at Albany men's basketball team defeated the Manhattan Jaspers 72–68 on Thursday.

Albany guard Tyler Jones scored 23 points and recorded three steals. Forward Zach Matulu posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Ollie Engen shot 5 of 16 from the field, missed all six 3-point attempts, and made 2 of 4 free throws for 12 points.

Manhattan forward Dusan Eric led all scorers with 16 points. Guard Novak Manojlovic added 12 points. Forward Ognjen Stankovic contributed 10 points and seven rebounds. The Jaspers fell to 0–2.

According to The Associated Press, Albany hosts Merrimack on Sunday and Manhattan visits Maine on Sunday.

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