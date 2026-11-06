Jaguars Beat Ravens 33-10

The Jacksonville Jaguars routed the Baltimore Ravens 33-10 on Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jacksonville scored first and never trailed. The Jaguars also scored on Trevor Lawrence's 50-yard touchdown pass to Parker Washington and Chris Rodriguez Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run. The Ravens scored on Justice Hill's 65-yard touchdown run with 7:15 left to make it 33-10.

Jakobi Meyers caught 4 passes for 65 yards, Foyesade Oluokun had a sack and Montaric Brown had an interception for the Jaguars.

Joe Fagnano completed 10 of 18 passes for 60 yards and 2 interceptions for the Ravens, and Justice Hill ran for 85 yards.

Jacksonville outgained Baltimore 319-227.

The Jaguars moved to 6-2. The Ravens dropped to 4-5.

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