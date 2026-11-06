RJ Godfrey Sues Arizona Board of Regents Over Fifth-Year Eligibility

Arizona Wildcats forward RJ Godfrey filed a lawsuit in Pima County Superior Court on Thursday against the Arizona Board of Regents. He seeks a permanent injunction related to his eligibility and temporary court orders permitting him to play while the case proceeds.

The lawsuit does not name the NCAA. Godfrey, a 6-foot-8 forward, did not appear in Arizona’s season opener against UCLA on Monday or its home opener versus Cal Poly on Thursday.

Godfrey transferred to Arizona from Clemson. A Georgia judge previously issued an injunction allowing him and other athletes to compete this season under the NCAA’s updated eligibility framework. The Georgia Court of Appeals later stayed that order, casting doubt on his ability to play.

According to the complaint, the University of Arizona must fulfill its contractual obligation to certify Godfrey as eligible under current NCAA rules.

ESPN’s official data feed lists Godfrey as a senior on the Arizona Wildcats roster.

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