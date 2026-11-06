Aggies Beat Ragin’ Cajuns 62-51 as Parker Scores 20

Emerald Parker had 20 points as the Texas A&M Aggies topped the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 62-51 on Thursday night at Reed Arena.

Texas A&M won the second quarter 18-12 and led by as many as 14 points. Texas A&M put together a 11-0 run in the first quarter.

Kailyn Gilbert added 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Miyah Verse had 9 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for the Aggies.

Aminata Sowe led Louisiana with 13 points and 15 rebounds, a double-double. Bailey Timmons scored 8.

Texas A&M shot 37% from the field, made 3 of 19 3-pointers and outrebounded the Ragin' Cajuns 52-47.

The Aggies moved to 2-0. The Ragin' Cajuns fell to 1-1.

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