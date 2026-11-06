The Cal Poly Mustangs beat the Whittier Poets 61-33 on Thursday night at Mott Athletics Center, led by Dessi Ulmer's 13 points and 8 rebounds before a crowd of 447.

Whittier led by as many as 4 points early. Cal Poly answered with 10 straight points in the first quarter, turning a 15-11 deficit into a 21-15 lead, and won the period 17-15. The game had one lead change and four ties.

The Mustangs took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Poets 18-5. Cal Poly won the third quarter 14-9 and the fourth 12-4, and its largest lead reached 28 points.

Ulmer shot 5-of-8 from the field and 3-of-6 at the line in 25 minutes. Maddy Tauro added 12 points, 5 assists and 4 steals, and Avery Knapp had 10 points and 9 rebounds off the bench.

Shushan Krikorian led Whittier with 9 points, making 5-of-6 free throws. Lesina Afu came off the bench for 8 points and 7 rebounds.

Cal Poly shot 25-of-61 (41%) and outrebounded Whittier 42-34. The Mustangs scored 34 points in the paint and 18 on fast breaks. Whittier shot 11-of-45 (24%), went 1-of-12 from 3-point range and committed 24 turnovers.

Cal Poly is 2-0.

The post Cal Poly Beats Whittier 61-33 as Dessi Ulmer Scores 13 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.