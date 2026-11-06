Ducks Beat Oilers 5-4 as Sennecke and Mintyukov Score Twice

The Anaheim Ducks beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 on Thursday night at Rogers Place, with Beckett Sennecke and Pavel Mintyukov each scoring twice.

Cutter Gauthier opened the scoring on a power-play snap shot at 9:26 of the first period. Evan Bouchard answered with a power-play wrist shot at 19:41, and Connor McDavid put Edmonton ahead 2-1 with a shorthanded goal at 2:34 of the second.

Anaheim took control from there. Mintyukov tied it at 3:37 and scored again at 6:15 for a 3-2 lead. Sennecke made it 4-2 at 19:22 of the second, then added a power-play snap shot at 1:42 of the third for a 5-2 cushion.

Edmonton pushed back late. Kasperi Kapanen scored on a power-play backhand at 16:24, and Leon Draisaitl cut the gap to 5-4 with a snap shot at 19:15. McDavid assisted on both goals, and the Oilers could not find the equalizer.

Laurent Brossoit made 23 saves on 27 shots for Anaheim. Matt Tomkins stopped 16 of 21 shots for Edmonton, which outshot the Ducks 27-21.

Each team went 2 for its chances on the power play, with Anaheim scoring on 7 chances and Edmonton on 6. The Oilers won 65.4% of faceoffs, while the Ducks led in hits, 23-12, and blocked shots, 15-9.

Anaheim improved to 8-7-1. Edmonton fell to 11-3-3.

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