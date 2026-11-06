California Beats Long Beach State 100-46 as Lulu Twidale Scores 15

Lulu Twidale scored 15 points and the California Golden Bears beat the Long Beach State Beach 100-46 on Thursday at Haas Pavilion.

The game had two lead changes and two ties early, and Long Beach State led by as many as 2. California took over from there. The Golden Bears outscored the Beach 21-9 in the first quarter and 23-11 in the second.

The third quarter settled it. California won the period 30-5 and scored 17 straight points to turn a 46-22 lead into 63-22. The Golden Bears' lead reached 54. Long Beach State took the fourth quarter 21-26 on the scoreboard's losing end, as California added 26 more.

Twidale went 6-of-13 from the field and 3-of-5 on 3-pointers, with 4 rebounds and 3 assists in 27 minutes. Taylor Barnes scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Jovana Jevtovic added 14 off the bench, making 5 of 6 shots in 18 minutes.

California shot 40-of-75 (53%), made 11 of 25 3-pointers and outrebounded the Beach 48-31. The Golden Bears had 27 assists against 8 turnovers, scored 50 points in the paint and added 21 fast-break points.

Kailyn Berry, Noemi Arvai and Ebony Taylor-Smith scored 9 points apiece for Long Beach State. Berry shot 3-of-15. The Beach shot 18-of-61 (30%), went 6-of-26 from 3-point range, committed 15 turnovers and had no fast-break points.

California improved to 2-0. Long Beach State fell to 0-1.

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