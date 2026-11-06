Andrej Stojakovic scored 25 points and No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini beat the Pennsylvania Quakers 112-70 on Thursday night at State Farm Center.

Stojakovic made 9 of 17 shots, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and went 5-of-5 at the free-throw line. He added 5 rebounds and 4 assists in 22 minutes.

The Quakers led by as many as 1 point, and the game had two lead changes. Illinois took control with 14 straight points in the first half, turning a 27-23 edge into a 41-23 lead. The Illini led 53-30 at halftime, outscored Pennsylvania 59-40 after the break and built the lead to as many as 49.

Quentin Coleman scored 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Zavier Zens added 18 points off the bench and made 4 of 8 3-pointers.

Illinois shot 43-of-73 (59%) from the field, outrebounded Pennsylvania 62-33 and scored 66 points in the paint. The Illini had 21 assists and 19 turnovers. The Quakers shot 25-of-86 (29%) and went 10-of-35 from 3-point range.

Michael Zanoni led Pennsylvania with 16 points and made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Lucas Lueth scored 14 points with 3 blocks off the bench.

Illinois improved to 2-0. Pennsylvania fell to 0-1.

The post No. 3 Illinois Routs Pennsylvania 112-70 Behind Andrej Stojakovic’s 25 Points appeared first on Ball Exclusives.