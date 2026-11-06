Lafayette Routs Wagner 88-34 as Haylie Adamski Scores 24

Haylie Adamski scored 24 points and made 7 of 13 3-pointers as the Lafayette Leopards beat the Wagner Seahawks 88-34 on Thursday night at Kirby Sports Center.

Wagner led by as many as 2 points early, but the game had just one lead change and no ties. Lafayette led 19-7 after the first quarter and outscored Wagner in every period, 22-7 in the second, 26-11 in the third and 21-9 in the fourth.

The Leopards broke it open in the second quarter with 14 straight points, turning a 24-12 lead into a 38-12 cushion. Their lead reached 54 points.

Johari Hall added 18 points and 7 rebounds off the bench in 15 minutes for Lafayette, going 3 of 4 from the field and 10 of 12 at the free-throw line. Emma Heaney had 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, and Adamski also had 3 steals.

Lafayette shot 47% (26 of 55), made 12 of 28 3-pointers and went 24 of 30 from the line. The Leopards outrebounded Wagner 43-34, had 19 assists and outscored the Seahawks 28-18 in the paint and 14-4 on fast breaks.

Lana Beslic led Wagner with 11 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Alivia Landy had 5 points and 4 rebounds off the bench, and Nahia Esnaola added 4 points and 5 rebounds. The Seahawks shot 24% (14 of 58), went 3 of 15 from 3-point range and committed 28 turnovers.

Both teams are 1-1.

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