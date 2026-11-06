No. 2 Duke Beats Coastal Carolina 113-52 as Patrick Ngongba II Scores 28

Patrick Ngongba II scored 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 9 rebounds as the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils beat the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 113-52 on Thursday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The crowd was 9,314.

Duke scored the game's first 16 points and never trailed. There were no lead changes or ties. The Blue Devils led 54-18 at halftime, outscored the Chanticleers 59-34 after the break and built their lead to as many as 63 points.

Ngongba made 2 of 3 3-pointers and 6 of 10 free throws in 25 minutes. John Blackwell added 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Caleb Foster scored 15 off the bench, going 3-of-4 from 3-point range in 17 minutes.

Duke shot 38-of-62 (61%) from the field and 11-of-22 on 3-pointers. The Blue Devils outrebounded Coastal Carolina 53-27, had 25 assists and went 26-of-41 at the free-throw line. They also held a 52-26 edge in points in the paint and a 27-11 edge in fast-break points.

Coastal Carolina shot 19-of-63 (30%), made 4 of 22 3-pointers and committed 17 turnovers. Trey Perry led the Chanticleers with 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting and made all 4 of his free throws. Jaevian Alston had 10 points and 3 steals off the bench, and Tristan Thompson scored 7 points with 3 steals while shooting 2-of-10.

Duke improved to 2-0. Coastal Carolina fell to 0-2.

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