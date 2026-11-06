South Alabama Beats Jacksonville State 83-80 in Overtime Behind Stephen Williams

Stephen Williams scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the South Alabama Jaguars beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 83-80 in overtime on Thursday night at the Mitchell Center.

Williams made 13 of his 16 shots for a double-double in 43 minutes. Jalen Langsy added 25 points and four steals for South Alabama and went 9-of-9 at the free-throw line. Aaron Goldstein scored 17.

Jacksonville State controlled the first half and led 32-23 at the break. The Gamecocks scored nine straight points to turn a 20-20 tie into a 29-20 lead, and they built their advantage to as many as 16 points. South Alabama answered by outscoring Jacksonville State 43-34 in the second half.

The teams each scored 6 points in the first extra period. South Alabama outscored Jacksonville State 11-8 in the final period to pull it out. The game had nine lead changes and eight ties, and the Jaguars' largest lead was six.

Jordan Stiemke led Jacksonville State with 27 points, five rebounds and four steals in 46 minutes. Chris Lockett Jr. scored 25 points with eight assists and made 8 of 13 3-pointers in 48 minutes. Ethan Croley had nine points and nine rebounds.

The Gamecocks hit 16 of 39 3-pointers, while South Alabama made 5 of 27. The Jaguars won inside, outscoring Jacksonville State 52-22 in the paint, and shot 46% from the field to the Gamecocks' 42%. South Alabama committed nine turnovers to Jacksonville State's 14.

Both teams are 1-1.

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