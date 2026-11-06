Kam Sanders scored 21 points and the Air Force Falcons routed the Calumet St. Joseph Crimson Wave 107-55 on Thursday night at Clune Arena.

Calumet St. Joseph led by as many as 6 points, and the game had 5 lead changes and 2 ties. Air Force pulled away before the break and led 51-28 at halftime. The Falcons outscored the Crimson Wave 56-27 in the second half and closed the game with 13 straight points, turning a 94-55 lead into the final 52-point margin.

Sanders went 7-of-13 from the field and 6-of-10 at the free-throw line, with 6 rebounds in 24 minutes. Lucas Hobin added 20 points on 6-of-15 shooting, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range. Grant Best also had 20 points, going 4-of-8 from deep, with 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 7 steals.

Air Force forced 33 turnovers and committed 8. The Falcons held a 56-16 edge in points in the paint, scored 22 fast-break points to none for Calumet St. Joseph and went 20-of-30 at the line. Air Force shot 39-of-87 (45%) and outrebounded the Crimson Wave 49-43.

Antonio Leavy led Calumet St. Joseph with 11 points and 5 rebounds off the bench on 5-of-8 shooting. Antonio Foxwell had 9 points and 5 rebounds, and Willie Miller added 8 points and 3 assists. The Crimson Wave shot 21-of-56 (38%) and 8-of-28 from 3-point range.

Air Force improved to 1-1.

The post Air Force Beats Calumet St. Joseph 107-55 as Kam Sanders Scores 21 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.