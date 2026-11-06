Arizona State Beats Northern Arizona 79-52 as Ruby Whitehorn Scores 25

Ruby Whitehorn scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Arizona State Sun Devils beat the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 79-52 on Thursday at Desert Financial Arena. Whitehorn made 11 of 13 shots, went 3-of-3 at the free-throw line and blocked 3 shots in 32 minutes before a crowd of 2,179.

Arizona State never trailed, and the game had no lead changes or ties. The Sun Devils turned a 10-6 edge into a 19-6 lead with 9 straight points in the first quarter and won the period 25-10.

Northern Arizona took the second quarter 20-13. Arizona State answered by outscoring the Lumberjacks 24-10 in the third, then won the fourth 17-12 and led by as many as 30.

Rashunda Jones added 11 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals for Arizona State. Madison Morson scored 9 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

The Sun Devils shot 31-of-64 (48%) and held a 45-32 rebounding edge. They scored 44 points in the paint to Northern Arizona's 24 and had 15 fast-break points to the Lumberjacks' 4. Arizona State finished with 17 assists and 9 turnovers.

Northern Arizona shot 19-of-58 (33%) and committed 13 turnovers. Layla Davis scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting with 5 rebounds, Aaliyah Smith had 10 points off the bench and Morgan Hawkins added 9 points and 5 assists in 38 minutes.

Arizona State improved to 2-0. Northern Arizona fell to 0-1.

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