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Arizona State Beats Northern Arizona 79-52 as Ruby Whitehorn Scores 25
By Ball Exclusives Staff,8 days ago
Ruby Whitehorn scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Arizona State Sun Devils beat the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 79-52 on Thursday at Desert Financial Arena. Whitehorn made 11 of 13 shots, went 3-of-3 at the free-throw line and blocked 3 shots in 32 minutes before a crowd of 2,179.
Arizona State never trailed, and the game had no lead changes or ties. The Sun Devils turned a 10-6 edge into a 19-6 lead with 9 straight points in the first quarter and won the period 25-10.
Northern Arizona took the second quarter 20-13. Arizona State answered by outscoring the Lumberjacks 24-10 in the third, then won the fourth 17-12 and led by as many as 30.
Rashunda Jones added 11 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals for Arizona State. Madison Morson scored 9 points on 4-of-12 shooting.
The Sun Devils shot 31-of-64 (48%) and held a 45-32 rebounding edge. They scored 44 points in the paint to Northern Arizona's 24 and had 15 fast-break points to the Lumberjacks' 4. Arizona State finished with 17 assists and 9 turnovers.
Northern Arizona shot 19-of-58 (33%) and committed 13 turnovers. Layla Davis scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting with 5 rebounds, Aaliyah Smith had 10 points off the bench and Morgan Hawkins added 9 points and 5 assists in 38 minutes.
Arizona State improved to 2-0. Northern Arizona fell to 0-1.
The post Arizona State Beats Northern Arizona 79-52 as Ruby Whitehorn Scores 25 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.