Oziyah Sellers scored 21 points and made 5 of 7 3-pointers as the SMU Mustangs beat the VMI Keydets 95-70 on Thursday night at Moody Coliseum in Dallas.

VMI led by as many as 2 points early, and the game had two lead changes and one tie. SMU then scored 13 straight points to turn a 23-19 lead into a 36-19 edge and went to halftime ahead 47-28.

The Mustangs led by as many as 28 points. They outscored VMI 48-42 in the second half.

Jacob Patrick added 15 points off the bench, going 5 of 5 from the floor, all on 3-pointers, in 12 minutes. Jermaine O'Neal Jr. had 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals on 7-of-13 shooting.

SMU shot 33 of 62 (53%) and 14 of 29 from 3-point range, with 26 assists. The Mustangs held a 30-24 edge in points in the paint and a 19-12 edge in fast-break points. Each team committed 19 turnovers.

VMI shot 18 of 63 (29%) and 5 of 21 from 3-point range but made 29 of 33 free throws. TJ Johnson led the Keydets with 19 points, going 9 of 9 at the line despite 4-of-13 shooting. Rickey Bradley Jr. scored 13 points with 5 rebounds, and AJ Clark had 11 points and 4 steals in 15 minutes.

SMU improved to 2-0. VMI fell to 1-1.

The post SMU Beats VMI 95-70 as Oziyah Sellers Scores 21 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.