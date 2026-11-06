Xavier Beats Northwestern 91-78 as Jerome and Kanerva Score 22 Each

Lucile Jerome and Meri Kanerva each scored 22 points, and the Xavier Musketeers beat the Northwestern Wildcats 91-78 on Thursday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Northwestern controlled the first quarter. Trailing 14-11, the Wildcats scored 12 straight points to go up 23-14 and took a 23-15 edge after one quarter. That 9-point margin was their largest lead.

Xavier answered by outscoring Northwestern 24-18 in the second quarter, 26-19 in the third and 26-18 in the fourth. The game had 8 lead changes and 5 ties, and the Musketeers led by as many as 14.

Kanerva played all 40 minutes and did not miss from the field, going 5-of-5 with both of her 3-point tries. She made 10 of 13 free throws and added 8 assists. Jerome hit 7 of 12 shots, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and went 5-of-6 at the line. Kejia Ran added 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting with 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

Xavier shot 31-of-50 (62%) from the field and 8-of-15 from 3-point range. The Musketeers scored 42 points in the paint to Northwestern's 34.

Lily Carmody led Northwestern with 20 points in 24 minutes, going 6-of-12 from the field and 7-of-9 at the line. Lexi Blue scored 13 points and Camdyn Nelson had 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. The Wildcats shot 25-of-53 (47%) and held edges in rebounds, 26-24, and fast-break points, 12-2.

Xavier improved to 2-0. Northwestern fell to 1-1.

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