Jasiah Jervis scored 16 points and No. 6 Michigan State Spartans beat the Toledo Rockets 91-61 on Thursday night at the Breslin Center before a crowd of 14,797.

Toledo scored first and led 2-0. Michigan State answered with 17 straight points to go up 17-2, and the Rockets never got closer. The game had one lead change and no ties.

The Spartans led 48-25 at halftime. Toledo outscored Michigan State 36-43 was not the case; the Spartans won the second half 43-36 and built their lead to as many as 33 points.

Jervis made 5 of 9 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and added 5 rebounds. Jordan Scott had 12 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 12 points with 9 assists and went 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Michigan State shot 29 of 57 (51%) and hit 10 of 24 3-pointers. The Spartans outrebounded the Rockets 52-27, had 22 assists to Toledo's 9 and held a 36-24 edge in points in the paint.

Mynor Strong led Toledo with 11 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Jaylan Ouwinga added 10 points and Sean Jones scored 9 off the bench on 2-of-3 shooting. The Rockets shot 19 of 57 (33%) and 5 of 21 from 3-point range.

Michigan State improved to 2-0. Toledo fell to 0-2.

The post No. 6 Michigan State Beats Toledo 91-61 as Jasiah Jervis Scores 16 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.