No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes Rout Eastern Illinois 80-39 Behind Woliczko’s 22

No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated Eastern Illinois Panthers 80–39 on Thursday night in Iowa City.

Iowa forward McKenna Woliczko scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-6 from three-point range. Teammate Ava Heiden added 15 points and eight rebounds. Dani Carnegie contributed 12 points and seven rebounds.

Iowa (2–0) trailed early but outscored Eastern Illinois (0–2) 27–8 in the second quarter to take a 44–18 halftime lead. The Hawkeyes held the Panthers to five field-goal attempts and forced 10 turnovers in that quarter.

Eastern Illinois shot 32% overall and 22% from three-point range. Iowa forced 27 turnovers and outrebounded the Panthers 44–25.

Iowa made 9 of 28 three-point attempts. The Hawkeyes missed 11 of their first 12 threes — following an 8-of-29 performance in Monday’s 73–45 win over Towson.

Eastern Illinois guard Ava Stoller led the Panthers with 10 points. Clara Glad added nine.

Eastern Illinois plays at Iowa State on Sunday. Iowa travels to face No. 2 UConn on Sunday.

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