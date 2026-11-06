Tulsa Beats Northern Illinois 94-75 as Jaylen Lawal Scores 25

Jaylen Lawal scored 25 points and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane beat the Northern Illinois Huskies 94-75 on Thursday night at the Reynolds Center.

Lawal made 7 of 10 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and hit 6 of 7 free throws in 27 minutes. He added 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

Tulsa settled the game before halftime. The Golden Hurricane scored 56 points in the first half and led 56-29 at the break. Northern Illinois outscored Tulsa 46-38 after halftime but never got close.

Myles Rigsby added 17 points and 7 rebounds for Tulsa on 6-of-8 shooting, including 3 of 4 from deep. Chris Loofe made only 2 of 5 shots but went 9-of-9 at the line and finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double.

Tulsa shot 49% from the field and made 14 of 34 3-pointers. The Golden Hurricane won the rebounding battle 42-26, went 24-of-34 at the foul line and had 10 fast-break points to Northern Illinois' 2.

David Douglas Jr. led the Huskies with 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Max Weisbrod scored 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting from deep and had 8 assists. Mykolas Ivanauskas added 12 points off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting.

Northern Illinois shot 43% and committed just 6 turnovers, but fell to 0-2. Tulsa improved to 2-0.

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