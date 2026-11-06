North Dakota State Beats Augustana 86-60 as Jocelyn Schiller Scores 20

Jocelyn Schiller scored 20 points and the North Dakota State Bison beat the Augustana (SD) Vikings 86-60 on Thursday night at Scheels Center.

Schiller made 5 of 9 shots, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and went 7-of-7 at the free-throw line. She added 6 rebounds in 29 minutes.

The game was tied twice early before North Dakota State took control. With the score 4-4 in the first quarter, the Bison scored 8 straight points to go up 12-4 and led 19-8 after one. Augustana never led, and the game had no lead changes. North Dakota State won the third quarter 24-16 and the fourth 26-19 and built its largest lead, 26 points, by the finish.

Karrington Asp scored 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting and grabbed 5 rebounds for the Bison. Marisa Frost added 10 points.

North Dakota State outrebounded Augustana 44-27 and outscored the Vikings 44-26 in the paint. The Bison went 27-of-39 from the free-throw line, had 17 fast-break points to Augustana's 0 and shot 45% from the field. The Vikings committed 22 turnovers to the Bison's 16.

Sydney Doeschot led Augustana with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, making both of her 3-point attempts. Isabella Sanneh scored 13 points with 5 rebounds and 3 assists, and Alexis Schaefer had 7 points off the bench. The Vikings shot 39% and made 7 of 16 from 3-point range.

North Dakota State is 1-1.

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