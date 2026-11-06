Houston Beats Sam Houston 78-50 as Esmeralda Enriquez Scores 17

Esmeralda Enriquez scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting, and the Houston Cougars beat the Sam Houston Bearkats 78-50 on Thursday night at Fertitta Center.

Houston led 11-9 after the first quarter, then outscored Sam Houston 31-17 in the second. A run of 12 straight points in the second quarter took the Cougars from a 19-14 lead to 31-14.

The teams split the third quarter 16-16, and Houston won the fourth 20-8. The game had two ties and no lead changes, and Houston's largest lead was 28.

Raegan McCowan had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds on 7-of-11 shooting. Marta Llompart added 14 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists, going 6-of-15 at the free-throw line.

Houston shot 31-of-55 (56%) and held a 50-30 edge on the boards. The Cougars scored 44 points in the paint to Sam Houston's 28 but committed 25 turnovers to the Bearkats' 17.

Fanta Kone led Sam Houston with 11 points and 4 assists, going 5-of-8 from the line. Mar'Cyah Willis scored 10 points and made 2 of 5 3-pointers. The Bearkats shot 19-of-65 (29%) and 2-of-10 from 3-point range.

Houston improved to 2-0. Sam Houston fell to 1-1.

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