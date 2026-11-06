UT Martin Routs Christian Brothers 105-41 Behind Alorian Story’s Double-Double

Alorian Story scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench, and the UT Martin Skyhawks beat the Christian Brothers Buccaneers 105-41 on Thursday night at the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. Story made 9 of 13 shots in 14 minutes for her double-double in front of 1,055 fans.

UT Martin never trailed and the game had no ties or lead changes. Leading 13-7 in the first quarter, the Skyhawks scored 26 straight points to go up 39-7. They led 37-7 after one quarter and 57-18 at halftime.

The Skyhawks added 22 points in the third quarter and 26 in the fourth, and their lead reached 64 at the final buzzer.

Olivia Smith had 13 points, six assists and four steals on 6-of-9 shooting for UT Martin. Maddie Penney scored 12 points off the bench on 4-of-5 shooting, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

UT Martin shot 41 of 75 (55%) from the field and outrebounded Christian Brothers 57-32. The Skyhawks had 58 points in the paint, 31 fast-break points and 22 assists. Christian Brothers shot 13 of 62 (21%), went 5 of 32 from 3-point range and committed 28 turnovers.

Aaliyah Dias led the Buccaneers with 13 points off the bench, making 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. Jordan Johnson added six points, and Lauryn Hunt had five points and nine rebounds.

UT Martin improved to 2-0.

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