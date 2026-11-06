UC Santa Barbara Beats Pepperdine 58-54 as Karisma Flores Scores 16

The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos beat the Pepperdine Waves 58-54 on Thursday night at Firestone Fieldhouse, as Karisma Flores scored 16 points to lead the visitors.

Flores shot 6-of-12 from the field and 4-of-7 from 3-point range, and she added three steals in 23 minutes. UC Santa Barbara won the first quarter 26-16 and built a lead as large as 10.

Pepperdine came back in the second quarter. Down 31-25, the Waves scored 10 straight points to go ahead 35-31, and they took the period 19-7. Their largest lead was 5.

The game had two lead changes and three ties. UC Santa Barbara won the third quarter 12-10 and the fourth 13-9 to close it out.

The Gauchos got a lift from their bench. Olivia Anderson scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 2-of-2 from 3-point range, and Chauncey Andersen had 9 points and 6 rebounds, also hitting both of her 3-point tries.

Elli Guiney led all scorers with 19 points for Pepperdine, adding 7 rebounds and 4 assists while playing all 40 minutes. Seleh Harmon scored 10 off the bench, and Maggie Mendelson had 8 points and 14 rebounds.

Pepperdine shot 38% to UC Santa Barbara's 35% and went 12-of-18 at the free-throw line, but the Waves committed 22 turnovers to the Gauchos' 15. UC Santa Barbara made 9-of-19 3-pointers. The Gauchos are 2-0, and the Waves are 1-1.

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