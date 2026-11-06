Loyola Chicago Beats West Georgia 76-53 as Dayan Nessah Scores 15

Dayan Nessah scored 15 points and Loyola Chicago Ramblers beat the West Georgia Wolves 76-53 on Thursday night at Gentile Arena.

Nessah went 5-of-7 from the field and 5-of-5 at the free-throw line, adding 5 rebounds and 2 assists in 25 minutes.

Loyola Chicago scored the game's first 10 points and never gave up the lead. The game had no lead changes and no ties. The Ramblers led 42-29 at halftime, outscored West Georgia 34-24 after the break and built their largest lead, 23 points, by the final margin.

Jason Schofield added 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting with 6 rebounds. Jayden Dawson also scored 12, hitting 3 of 7 attempts from 3-point range.

Lou Hutchinson III led all scorers with 18 points off the bench for West Georgia. He made 3 of 6 3-pointers and 7 of 8 free throws. Kenneth Chime had 14 points and 6 rebounds on 6-of-9 shooting, and Chas Lewless scored 8 on 3-of-11 shooting.

Loyola Chicago shot 51% (28-of-55) to West Georgia's 27% (16-of-60). The Ramblers held a 42-12 edge in points in the paint, had 18 assists to the Wolves' 11 and committed 11 turnovers to West Georgia's 17.

Loyola Chicago improved to 2-0. West Georgia fell to 0-2.

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