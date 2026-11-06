No. 7 Texas Beats Gardner-Webb 98-50 as Matas Vokietaitis Scores 16

Matas Vokietaitis scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, and No. 7 Texas Longhorns beat the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 98-50 on Thursday night at Moody Center.

Gardner-Webb led by as many as 1 point early, and the game had 2 lead changes and 1 tie. Texas took over from there. Leading 33-20 in the first half, the Longhorns scored 26 straight points to go up 59-20 and took a 54-20 lead into halftime.

Texas outscored Gardner-Webb 44-30 in the second half and led by as many as 53. Vokietaitis added 7 rebounds in 20 minutes. Isaiah Johnson scored 15 points and made all 5 of his free throws, and Marcus Spears Jr. had 13 points off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting.

The Longhorns shot 61% (34 of 56) and held a 54-10 edge in points in the paint. They also had 28 fast-break points to 2 for the Runnin' Bulldogs, and they forced 23 turnovers while committing 10.

Mikhali Pocknett led Gardner-Webb with 12 points and 5 rebounds. Jamias Ferere also scored 12 off the bench, going 4 of 4 at the line. The Runnin' Bulldogs shot 33% (15 of 45) and made 5 of 23 3-pointers.

Texas improved to 2-0. Gardner-Webb fell to 0-1.

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