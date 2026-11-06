Creighton Beats Le Moyne 83-55 as Jackson McAndrew Scores 19

Jackson McAndrew scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, and the Creighton Bluejays beat the Le Moyne Dolphins 83-55 on Thursday night at CHI Health Center Omaha.

McAndrew made 5 of 7 3-pointers and added 5 rebounds in 22 minutes. Creighton never trailed and was never tied.

The Bluejays settled it in the first half. With Creighton up 18-9, the Bluejays scored 24 straight points to go ahead 42-9, and they took a 54-17 lead into halftime. Creighton's lead reached 42. Le Moyne won the second half 38-29.

Wes Enis scored 16 points for Creighton with 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, though he shot 6 of 19 and 3 of 14 from 3-point range. Oswin Erhunmwunse added 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting in 14 minutes.

Khalil Williams led Le Moyne with 10 points and 5 rebounds off the bench. Ty Francis scored 9 points, and Trevor Roe had 9 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals in 37 minutes.

Creighton outrebounded Le Moyne 50-32 and outscored the Dolphins 36-20 in the paint. The Bluejays had 20 assists and 12 turnovers. Le Moyne shot 17 of 55 (31%) and committed 19 turnovers.

Creighton is 2-0. Le Moyne fell to 0-2.

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