Mississippi State Bulldogs Beat Northwestern State 82–44

Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated Northwestern State Demons 82–44 on Thursday night in Starkville.

Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard scored 15 points. Guard King Grace added 12 points and made a 3-pointer about four and a half minutes into the game, helping Mississippi State open a 10–0 lead. Forward Kimani Hamilton contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.

Mississippi State outrebounded Northwestern State 50–34, committed six turnovers, and outscored the Demons 25–9 in second-chance points. The Bulldogs held Northwestern State to 30% shooting from the field (14 of 47), 27% from beyond the arc (4 of 15), and 48% at the free-throw line.

Demons guard Kai Simpson led his team with 13 points on 4-of-16 shooting. Forwards Nathan Ojukwu and Isaiah Vick — who entered the game averaging 25 points combined — scored three points total on 1-of-12 shooting.

Eleven Mississippi State players scored in the first half. Twelve Bulldogs played at least three minutes.

Northwestern State travels to Murray State on Saturday. Mississippi State hosts Jackson State on Monday.

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