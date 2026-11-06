Canadiens Beat Mammoth 5-4 in OT as Cole Caufield Scores 30 Seconds In

Cole Caufield scored 30 seconds into overtime, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Utah Mammoth 5-4 on Thursday night at Bell Centre after erasing three deficits.

Lane Hutson and Nick Suzuki assisted on the winner. Suzuki finished with a goal and two assists, and Hutson had two assists.

Logan Cooley scored three goals for Utah and added an assist. He scored at 1:42 of the first period and again on the power play at 9:24 for a 2-0 lead. Montreal answered late in the period, with Suzuki scoring at 15:25 and Arber Xhekaj tying it at 17:10.

Cooley's power-play goal at 11:05 of the second put Utah back in front 3-2. Kirby Dach tied it on the power play 1:09 into the third, but Nick Schmaltz scored on the power play at 7:14 to make it 4-3. Adam Engstrom tied it again at 14:54, with assists from Jake Evans and Noah Dobson. Schmaltz finished with a goal and two assists.

Montreal outshot Utah 35-20. Jakub Dobes made 16 saves for the Canadiens, and Sebastian Cossa stopped 30 shots for the Mammoth. Utah went 3 for 5 on the power play and Montreal went 1 for 4. The Mammoth outhit the Canadiens 30-17, and Montreal won 55.4% of the faceoffs before a crowd of 20,962.

Montreal improved to 10-3-3. Utah fell to 10-6-1.

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