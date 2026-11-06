Tennessee State Routs East West 127-61 Behind Aaron Bradshaw’s Double-Double

The Tennessee State Tigers beat the East West Phantoms 127-61 on Thursday night at the Gentry Center, as Aaron Bradshaw posted a double-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocks in 22 minutes.

East West never led. The game was tied at 14 in the first half before Tennessee State scored 21 straight points to go up 35-14. The Tigers led 54-28 at halftime and outscored the Phantoms 73-33 after the break, building a lead as large as 70.

Jayden Jones added 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting with 6 rebounds in 17 minutes. Arterio Morris had 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.

Tennessee State shot 50-of-94 (53%) and won the rebounding battle 58-35. The Tigers had 26 assists against 8 turnovers, scored 82 points in the paint and added 47 fast-break points. East West committed 25 turnovers.

Caleb Harris led the Phantoms with 18 points off the bench, going 7-of-18 from the field and 3-of-8 from 3-point range. Jordan Fenderson scored 10 points in 13 minutes, and Chris Hammonds had 9 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. East West shot 24-of-68 (35%).

Tennessee State moved to 1-1.

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