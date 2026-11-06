Blue Jackets Beat Stars 2-1 in Shootout as Cam Talbot Makes 27 Saves

The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 in a shootout Thursday night at Nationwide Arena. Zach Werenski tied the game late in the third period, and Cam Talbot stopped 27 of 28 shots.

Neither team scored through two periods. Mikko Rantanen broke the scoreless tie at 6:27 of the third with a wrist shot for his ninth goal, with Wyatt Johnston assisting.

Columbus answered at 16:46. Werenski scored on a backhand for his first goal, assisted by Kent Johnson and Matthew Knies. A scoreless overtime sent the game to a shootout, which the Blue Jackets won.

Casey DeSmith made 29 saves on 30 shots for Dallas. Columbus outshot the Stars 30-28.

Both power plays came up empty. Dallas went 0 for 1 and Columbus went 0 for 2. The Stars won 66.7% of the faceoffs and blocked 18 shots, while the Blue Jackets outhit them 24-22.

Columbus is 7-7-0 after the win. Dallas is 9-5-2. The game drew 15,020 fans.

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