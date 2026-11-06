Eastern Kentucky Beats Morehead State 63-58 as Lewis-Williams Scores 18

Kirsten Lewis-Williams scored 18 points and grabbed 7 rebounds as the Eastern Kentucky Colonels beat the Morehead State Eagles 63-58 on Thursday night at Ellis T. Johnson Arena before a crowd of 1,456.

Morehead State jumped out to an 11-5 lead in the first quarter. Eastern Kentucky answered with 16 straight points to go ahead 21-11 and never trailed again. The Colonels led 39-25 at halftime and pushed their lead to as many as 20 points.

The Eagles fought back in the second half, outscoring Eastern Kentucky 13-8 in the third quarter and 20-16 in the fourth. The Colonels held on for the five-point win in a game with two lead changes and no ties.

Kenleigh Woods added 17 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists for Eastern Kentucky, going 7-of-11 from the free-throw line. Liz Freihofer scored 12 points, all on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.

Kensley Feltner led all scorers with 22 points for Morehead State, hitting 3 of 7 from deep and 7 of 8 at the line. Heidi Smith posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, plus 3 steals, in 40 minutes. Kamora Morgan had 8 points and 5 rebounds.

Both teams struggled to shoot. Eastern Kentucky made 21 of 67 shots (31%) and Morehead State made 17 of 52 (33%). The Eagles won the rebounding battle 45-38, but they committed 24 turnovers to the Colonels' 13, and Eastern Kentucky held a 16-4 edge in fast-break points.

Eastern Kentucky improved to 1-1. Morehead State fell to 0-2.

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