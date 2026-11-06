Baylor Beats Central Arkansas 72-44 as Taliah Scott Scores 14

Taliah Scott scored 14 points, and the Baylor Bears beat the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears 72-44 on Thursday night at Foster Pavilion.

Central Arkansas led by as many as 3 points early, but the game had just one lead change and one tie. Baylor won every quarter, 16-10, 18-10, 15-7 and 23-17. An 11-0 run pushed a 42-27 lead to 53-27, and Baylor's largest lead reached 30.

Trinity Turner had a double-double with 13 points, 11 assists and 9 rebounds in 33 minutes. Scott made 4 of 8 3-pointers, and Tianna Thompson added 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

Laylah Reese led Central Arkansas with 11 points and 7 rebounds. Jenna Cook scored 7 points with 5 rebounds, and Faith McCallop had 7 points off the bench.

Central Arkansas shot 13 of 60 from the field, or 22%, and made 8 of 32 3-pointers. The Sugar Bears committed 17 turnovers and had 10 points in the paint and no fast-break points.

Baylor shot 26 of 70, or 37%, and hit 12 of 29 from 3-point range. The Bears outrebounded Central Arkansas 49-44, had 18 assists against 9 turnovers and scored 24 points in the paint.

Baylor improved to 2-0. Central Arkansas fell to 1-1.

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