Lightning Beat Blackhawks 4-1 as Ilya Mikheyev Scores Twice

Ilya Mikheyev scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night at Benchmark International Arena.

Victor Hedman opened the scoring on a power play at 4:12 of the first period, beating Chicago with a snap shot for his fourth goal. Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel assisted. Mikheyev made it 2-0 with a snap shot at 18:22, set up by Erik Cernak and Pontus Holmberg. Neither team scored in the second period.

Tampa Bay pulled away early in the third. Ryan McDonagh scored on a slap shot at 2:38, with assists from Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point. Mikheyev tipped in his fourth goal of the season at 5:08 for a 4-0 lead, with Cernak and Zemgus Girgensons assisting. Cernak finished with two assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 of 25 shots for the Lightning. His shutout ended at 19:11 of the third, when Roman Kantserov tipped in his eighth goal. Sam Rinzel and Ethan Del Mastro assisted.

Tampa Bay outshot Chicago 35-25, won 62.3% of faceoffs and went 1 for 3 on the power play. The Blackhawks went 0 for 1 with the man advantage and outhit the Lightning 31-13. Arvid Soderblom made 31 saves on 35 shots for Chicago.

The Lightning improved to 10-3-2. The Blackhawks fell to 4-12-1.

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