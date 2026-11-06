No. 10 Iowa Beats Eastern Illinois 80-39 as McKenna Woliczko Scores 22

McKenna Woliczko scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, and No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Eastern Illinois Panthers 80-39 on Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena before a crowd of 13,314.

Eastern Illinois led by as many as 2 points early, but Iowa took the lead for good in the only lead change of the game. The Hawkeyes led 17-10 after the first quarter and outscored the Panthers 27-8 in the second for a 44-18 halftime lead.

Iowa pushed the margin to 60-30 after three quarters. The Hawkeyes then scored 10 straight points in the fourth to go up 70-30 and finished with a 41-point lead, their largest of the night.

Woliczko made 4 of 6 3-pointers in 23 minutes. Ava Heiden added 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting with 8 rebounds, and Dani Carnegie had 12 points and 7 rebounds.

Iowa shot 44% from the field, made 9 of 28 3-pointers and had 22 assists. The Hawkeyes outrebounded Eastern Illinois 44-25, scored 40 points in the paint and had 18 fast-break points. Eastern Illinois committed 27 turnovers to Iowa's 12.

Ava Stoller led the Panthers with 10 points and made all 4 of her free throws. Clara Glad scored 9 points and Abbie Boutilier added 6. Eastern Illinois shot 12 of 38 (32%) from the field and 2 of 9 from 3-point range.

Iowa improved to 2-0. Eastern Illinois fell to 0-2.

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