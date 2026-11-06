No. 1 Florida Beats Jacksonville 88-57 as Rueben Chinyelu Scores 21

Rueben Chinyelu scored 21 points and grabbed 8 rebounds, and No. 1 Florida beat the Jacksonville Dolphins 88-57 on Thursday night at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Chinyelu made 7 of 9 shots from the field and 7 of 9 free throws in 22 minutes for the Florida Gators.

Jacksonville led by as many as 1 point, and the game had 2 lead changes and 2 ties. Florida took control from there and went to the break up 50-28.

The Gators led 62-42 in the second half when they scored 14 straight points to push the margin to 76-42. Florida's lead reached 36 before Jacksonville won the second half 29-38 on the scoreboard's other side, with the Dolphins scoring 29 to Florida's 38.

Alex Condon posted a double-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 blocks. Thomas Haugh added 14 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists and hit 2 of 4 from 3-point range.

Florida shot 29-of-60 (48%) and made 11 of 25 3-pointers. The Gators outrebounded Jacksonville 52-25, outscored the Dolphins 36-12 in the paint and finished with 18 assists to Jacksonville's 6.

Hayden Wood led Jacksonville with 11 points. Jamie Phillips Jr. scored 10 points on 5-of-14 shooting with 4 assists, and James Morrow had 9 points in 16 minutes. The Dolphins shot 19-of-57 (33%) and 6-of-21 from 3-point range.

Florida improved to 2-0. Jacksonville fell to 1-1.

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