Jackson State Beats Tulane 87-85 as Dorian McMillian Scores 23

Dorian McMillian scored 23 points and the Jackson State Tigers came back from a 15-point deficit to beat the Tulane Green Wave 87-85 on Thursday night at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

Tulane led 42-38 at halftime and went ahead by as many as 15. Jackson State outscored the Green Wave 49-43 after the break, and the game was tied five times.

The game's only lead change came at the end. Daeshun Ruffin made the first of two free throws with 0:01 left to put the Tigers ahead 86-85, and Jackson State finished with an 87-85 win. The Tigers never led by more than 2.

McMillian shot 7 of 12 from the field, 3 of 5 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 at the line, with 7 rebounds in 38 minutes. Mike Williams added 20 points off the bench on 4-of-7 shooting from deep. Ruffin had 17 points and 8 assists and went 9 of 10 at the free-throw line.

Carson Schwieger and TJ Nadeau each scored 16 points for Tulane, and Nadeau grabbed 7 rebounds. Tyler Ringgold had 13 points and 8 rebounds.

Both teams shot 47% from the field. Tulane outrebounded Jackson State 39-28 but committed 17 turnovers to the Tigers' 10. Jackson State made 20 of 24 free throws, while Tulane went 21 of 30.

Both teams are 1-1.

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