Hurricanes Beat Islanders 5-3 as Carrier Breaks Tie Late

The Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 5-3 on Thursday night at UBS Arena, with William Carrier scoring the tiebreaking goal at 14:52 of the third period. Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho added two assists.

Carolina scored twice in the opening minutes. Logan Stankoven scored on a snap shot at 0:57 of the first period, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi made it 2-0 on a deflection at 3:20.

The Islanders answered with three goals in the second period. Mitchell Chaffee tipped in a goal at 3:40, and Brayden Schenn tied it 2-2 on a wraparound at 5:44. Svechnikov put the Hurricanes back in front with a backhand at 6:44, but Victor Eklund tied it again with a slap shot at 17:13, assisted by Schenn and Emil Heineman.

Carrier broke the 3-3 tie with a backhand in the third period, set up by Svechnikov and Aho. Jalen Chatfield sealed it with an empty-net goal at 19:09.

Carolina outshot New York 39-27. Brandon Bussi made 24 saves for the Hurricanes, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 34 of 38 shots for the Islanders. Neither team scored on the power play, with Carolina 0 for 2 and New York 0 for 4.

The Islanders won 65.6% of faceoffs and had 26 hits to Carolina's 16. The Hurricanes blocked 22 shots to New York's 12.

Carolina improved to 13-3-2. New York fell to 7-6-2.

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